Is Fahad Mustafa Making a TV Comeback?

Fahad Mustafa Considers TV Drama Comeback

He clarifies he hasn’t abandoned acting entirely and may take on a project in the future.

Mustafa has produced numerous successful dramas, including recent hits.

Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa, a renowned actor-host turned producer, answered when asked if he was prepared to return to television dramas.

During his recent appearance on friend and co-star Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast, “Excuse Me,” Fahad Mustafa made a suggestion that he hasn’t given up on acting entirely, especially in TV dramas, and that he might take on a project at a later time.

Mustafa, who most recently acted in the television series “Dusri Bivi,” was questioned by his co-star Butt from “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2” if he “misses acting,” specifically, method acting in dramas as opposed to movies. His response was, “I don’t know.” I’m not sure.

He continued to explain, “I’ll tell you why. I’m a producer also, so I speak from two perspectives. I have done so many serials in my life. Not as many as other actors have done. That’s just my capacity. I can do one at a time.”

Coming back to his comeback, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host added, “I have nothing against TV. I love TV. I am a product of TV. I’m producing TV. I’ve produced over a hundred serials now, so why would I be against it? I will but when the heart wants.”

“I haven’t crossed anything out in life – when the heart wants, I’ll do it. But I don’t want to do something where I’m trying…I just want to pick a story and shoot it accordingly. I don’t want anything particular or over the top for my comeback,” Mustafa maintained.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

It is crucial to note that some of the biggest hit dramas in recent years have been produced under his production company, Big Bang Entertainment. The most recent example of this is the popular daily serial “Mayi Ri,” which has a significant social message.

In the meanwhile, he presents “Jeeto Pakistan,” the largest game show in the nation.

Also Read Actor Fahad Mustafa Reveals His Secret Celebrity Crush Fahad Mustafa is regarded as one of the country's top five stars....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.