Is Rebecca Loos and is Victoria Beckham affair reports true?

Victoria Beckham discussed the Rebecca Loos cheating claims.

Victoria and David delve into the intricacies of their relationship.

David had moved to Spain to join Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham has publicly discussed the Rebecca Loos cheating allegations for the first time, describing it as “the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

In a new four-part series on Netflix, Victoria and her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, delve into the intricacies of their nearly 25-year relationship.

The series covers various aspects, from their early days together to David’s fascination with bees and, significantly, how they dealt with the infidelity accusations dating back nearly two decades.

Rebecca Loos, who previously worked as David Beckham’s personal assistant, alleged in 2003 that she had a four-month affair with him while he was playing for Real Madrid.

David Beckham consistently denied the claims. The couple decided to address this old allegation for the first time in the documentary series, which they likened to therapy.

David had moved to Spain to join Real Madrid, while Victoria remained in the UK with their two young sons at the time of the alleged affair.

Advertisement

Rebecca Loos gained widespread attention when she sold her story, subsequently losing her job with the Beckham family.

She later embraced fame, appearing on the cover of Playboy and participating in reality shows like “The Farm” and “71 Degrees North,” where she met her now-husband, Sven Christjar Skaiaa.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Victoria Beckham ignores Meghan Markle & sends birthday note to pal British fashion designer Victoria Beckham sent love and warm wishes to her...