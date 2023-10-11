Jada Pinkett reveals she and Will Smith have been ‘separated for seven years’

Jada and Will have had multiple conversations about their marriage, during which they’ve opened up about their unconventional perspective on their relationship.

In 2018, Will Smith expressed that he and Jada didn’t use the term “married” to describe their relationship; instead, they favored alternative terms to articulate their connection.

During an interview on Tidal’s “Rap Radar” podcast, the Pursuit of Happyness actor disclosed that they commonly identified as “life partners.”

This term reflected their profound commitment and acknowledgment that they were in it together for a lifetime.

“There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do – ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

In 2020, there was significant public speculation about the marriage of Jada and Will Smith when R&B singer August Alsina asserted that he had been involved in a secret relationship with Jada.

According to Alsina, Will had given his approval for this relationship, and he stated, “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism.”

Alsina further expressed his deep affection for Jada, saying, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her.”

However, Jada’s representatives promptly refuted Alsina’s claims. Two weeks later, Jada and Will decided to address the issue by appearing on Jada’s Facebook Live talk show, Red Table Talk.

During the conversation, Jada acknowledged that she had a relationship with Alsina but clarified that she and Will had been separated at the time.

“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Jada explained at the time.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August…Yes, it was a relationship absolutely.”

