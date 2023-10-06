Jason Derulo sued for sexual harassment

A legal case has been initiated against American celebrity Jason Derulo, with accusations of sexual harassment brought forward by a singer previously signed to his record label.

Emaza Gibson, who had a recording contract with Derulo’s label, is suing him, claiming that their professional relationship was terminated after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

Ms. Gibson has stated that she has been deeply affected by the experience. Jason Derulo has refuted these allegations, categorizing them as both untrue and harmful.

On Thursday, Ms. Gibson, aged 25, submitted her lawsuit against Derulo, aged 34, in the Los Angeles Superior Court, contending that he made malicious promises of success and subsequently denied her the opportunities she was entitled to.

Among her grievances are allegations of quid pro quo sexual harassment, breach of contract, as well as claims of intimidation and violence.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heart-breaking,” she said in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday. “I have anxiety, I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations.

“I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”