Jason Derulo sued for sexual harassment

A legal case has been initiated against American celebrity Jason Derulo, with accusations of sexual harassment brought forward by a singer previously signed to his record label.
Emaza Gibson, who had a recording contract with Derulo’s label, is suing him, claiming that their professional relationship was terminated after she rebuffed his sexual advances.
Ms. Gibson has stated that she has been deeply affected by the experience. Jason Derulo has refuted these allegations, categorizing them as both untrue and harmful.
On Thursday, Ms. Gibson, aged 25, submitted her lawsuit against Derulo, aged 34, in the Los Angeles Superior Court, contending that he made malicious promises of success and subsequently denied her the opportunities she was entitled to.
Among her grievances are allegations of quid pro quo sexual harassment, breach of contract, as well as claims of intimidation and violence.
“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heart-breaking,” she said in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday. “I have anxiety, I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations.
“I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”
According to court documents, Ms. Gibson alleges that Jason Derulo extended a contract offer with his Future History label in August 2021, and their collaborative efforts commenced in November of that year.
She further contends that during their working relationship, Derulo persistently pressured her to engage in social activities with him, accompanied by what she describes as “explicit requests for sexual favors in exchange for career advancement.”
On one occasion, he allegedly told her she would be required to partake in a sex ritual called “goat skin and fish scales” – which involved sacrificing a goat and taking cocaine. Ms Gibson also claims she was plied with ‘”inappropriately large amounts of alcohol”.
Her lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement that Derulo’s “behaviour toward this young artist was despicable”.
“He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”
In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Derulo said: “I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams”.
He added: “I strive to live my life in a positively-impacting way, so I am deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.”
Ms. Gibson, who had her contract with Atlantic Records terminated in September 2022, is pursuing legal action to recover unpaid wages, lost income, deferred compensation, and additional damages related to emotional distress and employment benefits.
In her lawsuit, she names several defendants, including Jason Derulo, his manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Records, RCA Records, and Derulo’s Future History imprint, which is a collaborative venture with RCA. The BBC has reached out to the individuals and entities mentioned in the case for their comments.
