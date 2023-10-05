Check out Virgin River season 6 part 2 release date
Jennifer Aniston is a renowned Hollywood actress, but there have been moments when she encountered challenges related to fertility and the perception of womanhood.
In a retrospective interview with Allure, the former Friends star, who was in a relationship with Justin Theroux at the time, candidly discussed the societal pressure to start a family.
“I don’t like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women – that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair,” the Emmy winner said.
She continued, “You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering – dogs, friends, friends’ children.”
Noting, “This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is.”
In a separate interview with the magazine, the 54-year-old actress shared her recent reflections on fertility challenges.
She disclosed that she made multiple attempts to conceive using various methods, but unfortunately, none of them were successful.
“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” adding, “That challenging road involved multiple unsuccessful rounds of IVF, all while the tabloids furiously speculated about whether or not she was secretly pregnant.”
Jennifer continued “All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”
