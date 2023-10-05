Jennifer Aniston discussed the societal pressure to start a family.

She disclosed that she attempted to conceive using various methods.

She said unfortunately none of them were successful.

Jennifer Aniston is a renowned Hollywood actress, but there have been moments when she encountered challenges related to fertility and the perception of womanhood.

In a retrospective interview with Allure, the former Friends star, who was in a relationship with Justin Theroux at the time, candidly discussed the societal pressure to start a family.

“I don’t like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women – that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair,” the Emmy winner said.

She continued, “You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering – dogs, friends, friends’ children.”

Noting, “This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is.”

