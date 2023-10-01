Britney Spears’ viral knife dancing video raises concerns among people
Just a short while ago, people saw Ben Affleck in a private moment with Jennifer Garner, which caused a big buzz on the internet. But now, there’s a new part to the story involving Ben Affleck. This week, he was seen with Jennifer Lopez, driving around Los Angeles.
Pictures from Page Six make it look like they’re having a serious argument. Here’s what the whole report said. Keep reading to find out.
According to Page Six, Ben Affleck looked really passionate as he talked, and Jennifer Lopez was paying close attention but also seemed upset. At one point, Lopez gave a serious look in Affleck’s direction while they kept talking. But it’s important to know that even though the pictures make it look like they were having a serious argument, a source who knows them well told Page Six that their conversation was not actually heated.
This new information suggests that what people saw in public might not have been what it seemed, and the couple might have been having an intense but not necessarily a fight-like conversation.
The people who speak for both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided not to say anything about this.
