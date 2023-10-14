Junaid Safdar Wife’s Statements on Their Divorce

Junaid Safdar blames ex-mother-in-law for privacy issues, announces divorce.

Ayesha Saif expresses relief after divorce, values privacy, and asks for respect.

The nation was surprised two days ago when Junaid Safdar announced his divorce from now-ex-wife Ayesha Saif, whom he married in August 2021. Ayesha Saif has reportedly accused her former mother-in-law Maryam Nawaz for destroying their marriage’s “privacy.” In a purported Instagram post, Ayesha Saif stated that she wished to explain several aspects relating her divorce.

She stated that the Almighty Allah states in the Holy Quran that He created husband and wife so that they could live peacefully together.

“And although wealth and other facilities play an important part in today’s life, still that peace (Sukoon) that is associated with marriage was missing in my life,” she stated, adding that the’sukoon’ (peace) she was yearning for was never found until she married Junaid.

She went on to add that she was relieved to have gotten a divorce. “Now I want to start my life afresh,” Ayesha continued. She asked that no one intrude into her personal life by discussing her divorce on social media. “Unfortunately, my former mother-in-law did not pay heed to this basic human need. PEACE,” she said at the end of her post.

The pair wed in London on August 22, 2021, and later that year, in December, they threw a lavish celebration in Pakistan. Saifur Rehman, a former chairman of the Ehtesaab Bureau during Nawaz Sharif’s second term as prime minister, is the father of Ayesha Saif Khan.

