Kendall Jenner is a famous supermodel who has worked with big fashion brands. She’s not just a model but also runs her own business and appears on a reality TV show.

Lately, people have been talking about her possibly dating the rapper Bad Bunny because they’re often seen together on trips, dinners, and at events.

Kendall is part of the Kardashian/Jenner family, but unlike her siblings, she doesn’t have any children. Even though she’s surrounded by kids in her family, she recently talked on their TV show, “The Kardashians,” and said she’s afraid to have her own children.

Kendall Jenner, star of the Kardashian reality TV show, revealed in the first episode of the new season that she is scared to have children. This is a big moment for the show, as Kendall is the only one of her sisters who has not yet had children.

Kendall Jenner is not yet ready to become a mother. She confessed in the season four premiere of The Kardashians that one of the reasons she is hesitant to start a family is her long-standing battle with anxiety.

When Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, inquired about the model’s nervousness, she replied, “Yeah, I’ve been really bad lately. It’s one of the reasons I’m scared to have children.”