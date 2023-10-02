Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner reveals the reason why she is ‘scared’ to have children

Kendall Jenner reveals the reason why she is ‘scared’ to have children

Articles
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner reveals the reason why she is ‘scared’ to have children

Kendall Jenner reveals the reason why she is ‘scared’ to have children

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kendall Jenner is a famous supermodel who has worked with big fashion brands. She’s not just a model but also runs her own business and appears on a reality TV show.

Lately, people have been talking about her possibly dating the rapper Bad Bunny because they’re often seen together on trips, dinners, and at events.

Kendall is part of the Kardashian/Jenner family, but unlike her siblings, she doesn’t have any children. Even though she’s surrounded by kids in her family, she recently talked on their TV show, “The Kardashians,” and said she’s afraid to have her own children.

Instagram

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner, star of the Kardashian reality TV show, revealed in the first episode of the new season that she is scared to have children. This is a big moment for the show, as Kendall is the only one of her sisters who has not yet had children.

Kendall Jenner is not yet ready to become a mother. She confessed in the season four premiere of The Kardashians that one of the reasons she is hesitant to start a family is her long-standing battle with anxiety.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Advertisement

When Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, inquired about the model’s nervousness, she replied, “Yeah, I’ve been really bad lately. It’s one of the reasons I’m scared to have children.”

Also Read

All you need to know about Trump’s trial for fraud
All you need to know about Trump’s trial for fraud

On Monday, Donald Trump enters a new legal battle, as a civil...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story