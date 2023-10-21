Kubra Khan and Yumna Zaidi Admire Co-Star Syra Yousuf

Kubra Khan and Yumna Zaidi praise co-star Syra Yousuf in “Sinf-e-Aahan.”

Syra’s viral photo earns accolades from fans and her castmates.

The play garners excitement and support from the ensemble.

A-list actress Kubra Khan and Yumna Zaidi gushed about their co-star Syra Yousuf from “Sinf-e-Aahan” after seeing her most recent photo go viral on social media.

Earlier this week, Syra Yousuf showed off some gorgeous and seductive photos to her Instagram fans. These photos were presumably taken before she left for an event.

Fashionista Khadija Shah of Elan, a design firm founded by her, looked stunning in a two-photo collection titled “Playing with shadows.” She accessorized her peach-colored, silk six-yard drape with a black belt, unkempt hair, and subdued makeup.

Take a look at the post below:

Thousands of her admirers, including her “Sinf-e-Aahan” girl gang, swamped the post with likes and praises, expressing their devotion for her. Yumna Zaidi responded to the post with, “Omg ❤️. Its a crime to be this amazing 😻.”

While Kubra Khan, also known as Mahjabeen Mastaan, added, “Oooooofff dayum girl!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 Mashallah Mashallah.”

Aisha Khan, Ghana Ali, Nausheen Shah, and Saheefa Jabbar were among the other performers seen showering Yousuf with praise.

It is important to remember that the three divas appeared together on screen in the highly anticipated play “Sinf-e-Aahan,” which was directed by renowned filmmaker Nadeem Baig and also starred Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, and Dananeer Mobeen.

The serial told the tale of seven girls from all backgrounds and walks of life who answered their country’s call to duty and forwent traditional feminine roles in order to accomplish something bigger than themselves and their families’ expectations.

