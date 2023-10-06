Loki Season 2: The mystery of Sylvie’s disappearance

Taylor Swift tour film: $100m in advance ticket sales proves she’s still the queen!
Our beloved Loki, the clever shapeshifter, has returned for Season 2. The new season starts right where the previous one left off.
At the end of Season 1, it was unclear where Loki had ended up. Was he in a different time or a whole other world? Mobius and B-15 don’t seem to remember him, leaving us with a mystery.
In the first episode of the season, viewers quickly discovered that Loki was, in fact, in the past.
As the episode unfolds, we come to understand that Loki has journeyed to a time in the distant past, over 400 years ago. During this era, the TVA has not undergone its rebranding yet.
In this time period, Kang’s presence is evident everywhere, with massive statues of him standing outside the building and his likeness depicted in gold on the walls.
The exact extent of Loki’s temporal journey and how he ended up there remain uncertain, but it’s evident that the show is promptly establishing the foundation for the current timeline’s narrative.
In a brief scene, viewers are reacquainted with Sylvie, the rebellious Loki variant who played a significant role in Loki Season 1.
After her actions at the end of the previous season, where she eliminated He Who Remains, Sylvie has managed to escape. She emerges from a time portal in Broxton, Oklahoma, as indicated by the on-screen text.
She then enters a McDonald’s with a sense of contentment and orders a variety of items, expressing her desire to try everything.
At the very least, it appears that Sylvie has a craving for McDonald’s.
One could argue that after departing from the Citadel at the end of time, Sylvie might be quite interested in experiencing a regular, uneventful life—a quiet existence in a town where she can build friendships and engage in ordinary activities.
