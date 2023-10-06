Loki Season 2: The mystery of Sylvie’s disappearance

Our beloved Loki, the clever shapeshifter, has returned for Season 2. The new season starts right where the previous one left off.

At the end of Season 1, it was unclear where Loki had ended up. Was he in a different time or a whole other world? Mobius and B-15 don’t seem to remember him, leaving us with a mystery.

Season 2: Key points

In the first episode of the season, viewers quickly discovered that Loki was, in fact, in the past. As the episode unfolds, we come to understand that Loki has journeyed to a time in the distant past, over 400 years ago. During this era, the TVA has not undergone its rebranding yet.