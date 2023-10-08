Advertisement
Mahira Khan Share Photos Of Private Wedding Dinner

Mahira Khan Share Photos Of Private Wedding Dinner

Articles
Mahira Khan Share Photos Of Private Wedding Dinner

Mahira Khan Share Photos Of Private Wedding Dinner

  • Mahira Khan, Pakistan’s top celebrity, excels in acting after starting as a VJ.
  • She has made her mark in both drama and cinema.
  • Recently married Salim Karim, receiving blessings and best wishes.
Pakistan’s biggest celebrity is Mahira Khan. The diva began her career as a VJ before transitioning towards acting. Mahira is currently a huge celebrity with significant drama and cinema roles under her belt. She is beloved by many, and when she began a new chapter in her life, they were all praying for her and sending their blessings and best wishes.

Mahira Khan recently wed her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim in a lovely wedding. Her relatives and friends attended the wedding in Burban with her.

Intimate dholkis and a supper were captured by Mahira and shared during her wedding festivities. In a floral lehenga, she was ethereal. View Mahira Khan’s most recent photos taken with her loved ones as she transitioned into a new stage of her life.

Take a peek at these stunning pictures:

 

Mahira Khan Shares Pictures From Intimate Wedding Dinner

