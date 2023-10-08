Mahira Khan Share Photos Of Private Wedding Dinner

In Pictures: Mahira Khan Shares Her Pre-Marriage ‘Mayun’ & ‘Dua E Khair’ Moments
Mahira Khan, the darling of the nation, just got married. Mahira went...
Pakistan’s biggest celebrity is Mahira Khan. The diva began her career as a VJ before transitioning towards acting. Mahira is currently a huge celebrity with significant drama and cinema roles under her belt. She is beloved by many, and when she began a new chapter in her life, they were all praying for her and sending their blessings and best wishes.
Mahira Khan recently wed her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim in a lovely wedding. Her relatives and friends attended the wedding in Burban with her.
Intimate dholkis and a supper were captured by Mahira and shared during her wedding festivities. In a floral lehenga, she was ethereal. View Mahira Khan’s most recent photos taken with her loved ones as she transitioned into a new stage of her life.
Take a peek at these stunning pictures:
