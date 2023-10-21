Mahira Khan Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians

Mahira Khan reaffirms her support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict.

She offers prayers for those affected and addresses a troll.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

A-list actor Mahira Khan responded to a social media troll who questioned her position by restating her support for the people of Palestine in the midst of the continuing conflict with Israel.

Pakistani showbiz A-lister Mahira Khan corrected a social media troll who questioned her stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict on her account on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mahira Khan posted on her account and said, “Prayers for those suffering.. those who have lost their children, their entire families, those who don’t have homes, those who are in pain every single second.. and especially for those who are ignorant and misinformed about the suffering around them.” she added, “May the universe be kind to us all.” Some social media users felt didn’t express her position clearly.

Take a look at the post below:

Prayers for those suffering.. those who have lost their children, their entire families, those who don't have homes, those who are in pain every single second.. and especially for those who are ignorant and misinformed about the suffering around them. May the universe be kind to… — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 20, 2023

An X user replied to her tweet, saying, “Mahira cannot risk her Future holywood contracts guys, thats why she dint name Israel. Majboriya hoti ha.”

The “Aik Hai Nigar” actress didn’t hesitate to address the troll, voicing her support for Palestine “loud and clear.” She said, “Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. use your time to pray for Palestine.”

Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. 🙏🏼 use your time to pray for Palestine. https://t.co/1YVhNNxCKO — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 20, 2023

For those who are unaware, more than 1,400 people have died in Israel and over 3,500 have died as a result of Israeli airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, at least 200 people were murdered on Tuesday by Israeli airstrikes on the hospital complex, which served as a sanctuary for displaced people.

