Mahira Khan Ties the Knot: Details of Her Destination Wedding

Mahira Khan, a well-known Pakistani actor and commercially successful actress.

She is set to marry businessman Salim Karim in Murree.

The wedding will take place at PC Bhurban, a picturesque destination.

There are millions of people who love Mahira Khan. Mahira is well-known in Pakistan and has represented her nation all over the world. Since she made her breakthrough as Khirad in Humsafar, she has been adored by the public.

She is one of Pakistan’s few commercially successful actors. Currently, Mahira Khan is playing a very distinctive side of herself in the miniseries Razia, which the public is getting to see.

However, Mahira will also embark on a new chapter in her personal life. She tends to be reclusive and avoids talking about personal matters, although her followers are aware of her relationship with businessman Salim Karim, and she once made a passing reference to it while the Covid campus was under lockdown. The actress is finally getting married to the love of her life, according to the news.

Yes, Mahira Khan will wed among the breathtaking scenery of Murree. The actress will wed at PC Bhurban, which has been reserved for the actress’s wedding celebrations for 6 days straight, according to the information available about her destination wedding.

When it was revealed that some rooms cost between $20,000 and $50,000 per night, Capital TV broke the news. To prevent any information from the ceremony from being leaked, the staff has handed away their phones. Capital TV reports that mahira will marry Salim Karim today after the mehendi ceremony took place last night.

