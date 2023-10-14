Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mahira Khan’s Enchanting Qawwali Night with Abida Parveen

Mahira Khan’s Enchanting Qawwali Night with Abida Parveen

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan shares highlights from her star-studded wedding.
  • Abida Parveen’s soulful Qawwali performance adds a magical touch.
  • Star-Studded Wedding with Celebrities and Memorable Moments.
Advertisement

Social media is still in awe of Pakistani film and television actress Mahira Khan‘s star-studded, private wedding. A recent post by the Superstar actress featured touching moments from her wedding’s Qawwali night.

The performer for the Qawwali night was none other than the renowned Abida Parveen. The stunning bride and her dashing groom looked stunning as they danced and had fun to the soulful sounds of the Qawwalis.

Along with many other well-known celebs, Khan was joined by her pals from her entertainment fraternity, Sarmad Khoosat, Azaan Sami Khan, Nina Kashif, and Nabeel Qureshi.

Mahira Khan wrote in the caption of the post, “Anyone who knows me… knows. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Also Read

Watch: Mahira Khan Hosts Spectacular Qawali Night Event!
Watch: Mahira Khan Hosts Spectacular Qawali Night Event!

Mahira Khan recently had a glamorous wedding that's still causing a buzz...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story