Mahira Khan’s Enchanting Qawwali Night with Abida Parveen

Mahira Khan shares highlights from her star-studded wedding.

Abida Parveen’s soulful Qawwali performance adds a magical touch.

Star-Studded Wedding with Celebrities and Memorable Moments.

Social media is still in awe of Pakistani film and television actress Mahira Khan‘s star-studded, private wedding. A recent post by the Superstar actress featured touching moments from her wedding’s Qawwali night.

The performer for the Qawwali night was none other than the renowned Abida Parveen. The stunning bride and her dashing groom looked stunning as they danced and had fun to the soulful sounds of the Qawwalis.

Along with many other well-known celebs, Khan was joined by her pals from her entertainment fraternity, Sarmad Khoosat, Azaan Sami Khan, Nina Kashif, and Nabeel Qureshi.

Mahira Khan wrote in the caption of the post, “Anyone who knows me… knows. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr.”

Take a look at the post below:

