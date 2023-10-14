Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mamya Shajaffar Faces Criticism for Bold Outfit at LSA Awards

Mamya Shajaffar Faces Criticism for Bold Outfit at LSA Awards

Articles
Advertisement
Mamya Shajaffar Faces Criticism for Bold Outfit at LSA Awards

Mamya Shajaffar Faces Criticism for Bold Outfit at LSA Awards

Advertisement
  • Mamya Shajaffar Dazzles in Silver Hussain Rehar Ensemble at Lux Style Awards.
  • Known for bold fashion choices, she stands out with her sassy attire.
  • Continues to make waves in the fashion scene.
Advertisement

Maham Shahid, better known by her stage as Mamya Shajaffar, was in the spotlight this year at the Lux Style Awards when she did her debut live dance.

The Lux Style Awards (LSA) continued to be one of Pakistan’s most popular red carpet events since it included many noteworthy fashion moments and featured spectacular looks from Lollywood stars. Many members of Pakistan’s entertainment elite attended this year’s lavish spectacular. Nonetheless, thoughts regarding the audacious wardrobe selections made by celebrities are rife on the internet.

Some caught everyone off guard at LSA with their out-of-the-ordinary outfits, while others made news for their bold and stunning fashion choices. Mamya garnered unanticipated attention when she uploaded a photo of herself with a pal on the red carpet.

The town was enthralled with her look, especially her brilliant silver Hussain Rehar ensemble. Netizens were highly agitated by the almost completely backless design.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

Advertisement

Check out the fans responses below:

Advertisement

Mamya has a reputation for being brash and dressing sassily. The Meesni star doesn’t hesitate to show off her curves, even in her skimpy attire, which keeps her in the spotlight. The diva most recently starred in Jhok Sarkar, a drama serial, and Meesni.

Also Read

Ali Zafar Applauds Mamya Shajaffar, Calling Her a New Star
Ali Zafar Applauds Mamya Shajaffar, Calling Her a New Star

Ali Zafar and Mamya Shajaffar delivered a theatrical performance to one of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story