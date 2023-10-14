Mamya Shajaffar Faces Criticism for Bold Outfit at LSA Awards

Mamya Shajaffar Dazzles in Silver Hussain Rehar Ensemble at Lux Style Awards.

Known for bold fashion choices, she stands out with her sassy attire.

Continues to make waves in the fashion scene.

Maham Shahid, better known by her stage as Mamya Shajaffar, was in the spotlight this year at the Lux Style Awards when she did her debut live dance.

The Lux Style Awards (LSA) continued to be one of Pakistan’s most popular red carpet events since it included many noteworthy fashion moments and featured spectacular looks from Lollywood stars. Many members of Pakistan’s entertainment elite attended this year’s lavish spectacular. Nonetheless, thoughts regarding the audacious wardrobe selections made by celebrities are rife on the internet.

Some caught everyone off guard at LSA with their out-of-the-ordinary outfits, while others made news for their bold and stunning fashion choices. Mamya garnered unanticipated attention when she uploaded a photo of herself with a pal on the red carpet.

The town was enthralled with her look, especially her brilliant silver Hussain Rehar ensemble. Netizens were highly agitated by the almost completely backless design.

Take a look at the post below:

Check out the fans responses below:

Mamya has a reputation for being brash and dressing sassily. The Meesni star doesn’t hesitate to show off her curves, even in her skimpy attire, which keeps her in the spotlight. The diva most recently starred in Jhok Sarkar, a drama serial, and Meesni.

