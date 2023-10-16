Mohammad Hafeez Drops Photos From Her Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Mohammad Hafeez is an ex-Pakistani cricketer.

Hafeez is happily married to Nazia Hafeez

He just celebrated the birthday of his young daughter.

Advertisement

Mohammad Hafeez is an ex-Pakistani cricketer. He was a fantastic all-around player. In 1998, Hafeez began his career in domestic cricket. He was chosen for the Pakistan team in 2003. He has represented Pakistan in a number of events. Hafeez announced his retirement from cricket in 2021. He has recently appeared frequently on TV programmes as a cricket expert.

Hafeez is happily married to Nazia Hafeez, and the both has two daughters, Amal and Imaan, as well as a son. Mohammad and Nazia Hafeez are quite active on social media, frequently treating followers to cute family photos.

He just celebrated the birthday of his young daughter. He also posted photos from a family dinner. Have a peek at some of Hafeez’s gorgeous family portraits from his modest birthday bash!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mohammad Hafeez (@m_hafeez8) Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Mohammad Hafeez Takes Over as Pakistan’s New Chief Selector Mohammad Hafeez has been chosen to be new Chief Selector. He is...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.