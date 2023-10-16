Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Hafeez Drops Photos From Her Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Mohammad Hafeez Drops Photos From Her Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Hafeez Drops Photos From Her Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Mohammad Hafeez Drops Photos From Her Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Hafeez is an ex-Pakistani cricketer.
  • Hafeez is happily married to Nazia Hafeez
  • He just celebrated the birthday of his young daughter.
Advertisement

Mohammad Hafeez is an ex-Pakistani cricketer. He was a fantastic all-around player. In 1998, Hafeez began his career in domestic cricket. He was chosen for the Pakistan team in 2003. He has represented Pakistan in a number of events. Hafeez announced his retirement from cricket in 2021. He has recently appeared frequently on TV programmes as a cricket expert.

Hafeez is happily married to Nazia Hafeez, and the both has two daughters, Amal and Imaan, as well as a son. Mohammad and Nazia Hafeez are quite active on social media, frequently treating followers to cute family photos.

He just celebrated the birthday of his young daughter. He also posted photos from a family dinner. Have a peek at some of Hafeez’s gorgeous family portraits from his modest birthday bash!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mohammad Hafeez (@m_hafeez8)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Mohammad Hafeez Takes Over as Pakistan’s New Chief Selector
Mohammad Hafeez Takes Over as Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

Mohammad Hafeez has been chosen to be new Chief Selector. He is...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story