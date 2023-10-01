Mohib Mirza reveals how he fell in love with Sanam Saeed

Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza gained fame through roles in dramas.

He married Sanam Saeed after secretly breaking up with Amna Sheikh.

Mirza revealed that he fell in love with Saeed during their Deedan drama,

Popular Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza has a devoted following. He started out in the entertainment business as an actor in the well-known PTV drama “Zaib-un-Nisa.” He furthered his fame by playing leading roles in plays like “Deedan,” “Daam,” “Firaaq,” “Shehr E Zaat,” “Dushman E Jan,” “Ishrat Baji,” “Shab E Aarzoo Ka Alam,” and “Neeli Zinda Hai.” Initially married to Amna Sheikh, Mohib Mirza and Amna has a daughter named Missa. The pair, however, secretly broke up.

Mohib Mirza married Sanam Saeed following his divorce from Amna Sheikh. Although they kept their romance a secret for a while, they last year made their marriage public. Mohib Mirza recently talked candidly about how he and his wife Sanam Saeed fell in love.

“I would ask a spicy question from you, ‘how did you meet Sanam Saaed?” asked Nida Yasir during Mohib’s own show “The Knock Knock Show,” to which Mohib Mirza responded, “I will make it even more spicy for you, I would like to tell you that when did I feel romantic for Sanam Saeed, well, I developed feelings for Sanam Saeed when we were shooting our drama Deedan, the girl was right in front of me, I could clearly see her, that too the girl had a good height.”

The drama Deedan, starring Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed, portrayed a convoluted love tale between two Pakhtoons from different tribes and was filmed in the northern portion of Pakistan. 2018 saw the drama’s airing.

Take a look at the interview below:

