MTV Awards Cancelled Due to Israel-Gaza Conflict

The MTV Europe Music Awards got called off because of something, “serious events happening in Israel and Gaza.”

The organizers from Paramount told BBC Newsbeat that they made this decision as a precautionary step.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward,” a statement said.

The event was initially scheduled for November 5th in Paris and was supposed to include performances by Jung Kook from BTS and ex-Little Mix member Leigh-Anne.

The Best Artist category had nominations from Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj.

Paramount, the usual host of the MTV EMAs, usually describes it as an annual event that celebrates global music. However, they clarified that due to the current situation in Israel and Gaza, it doesn’t feel appropriate to have a global celebration at this time.

“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

On October 7th, the conflict experienced a notable escalation. In a surprising development, Hamas, a group classified as a terrorist organization by various countries, including the United States and the UK, initiated an assault on Israel, leading to 1,400 fatalities and more than 200 individuals being taken as hostages.

After Israel’s counterattacks, health authorities in Palestine have confirmed that over 3,700 individuals in Gaza have lost their lives.

