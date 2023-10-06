Advertisement
Edition: English
Netflix Unveils Exciting Spin-off To ‘Squid Game’: Watch Out For What’s Next!

Netflix Unveils Exciting Spin-off To ‘Squid Game’: Watch Out For What’s Next!

  • The promo for Squid Game: The Challenge has been unveiled.
  • The series debuted in 2021 and gained notoriety.
  • The first trailer for this reality has already been released.
Netflix has finally gone public with their promo for the upcoming reality show named Squid Game: The Challenge.

For those who are unfamiliar, the series Squid Game debuted in 2021 and went on to achieve unprecedented success.

While no information about season 2 is available, the sitcom is planned to have a real-life spin-off before the end of the year.

The first trailer for this series has already been released, and the second is now in the works.

The first clip features a demonic doll and an introduction by the rest of the organizers, who are clothed in pink.

Have a look at the trailer below:

Previously, actor Lee Jung Jae, who plays protagonist Seong Gi-Hun, has provided an update on filming as well as plot elements of the second season of the series. Talking about the plot, he said, “As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story.”

Also Read

Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer
Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer

The first season of Squid Game gained a massive fan base. Lee...

 

