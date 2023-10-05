Netizens disappointed with “Exorcist believer”

The recently launched sequel to the horror classic ‘The Exorcist,’ titled ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ has taken the town by storm.
Directed by David Gordon Green, ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is an American supernatural horror film and the sixth episode in The Exorcist series. It directly continues the story from the original 1973 film, ‘The Exorcist.’
The film, which had a theatrical release, garnered a range of responses on social media, with the majority being negative.
Hated hated HATED the ending of #ExorcistBeliever
There were some very good elements – scares, acting, and buildup were solid.
Pacing comes to a screeching halt at the exorcism and the ending completely ruined the film for me
I won’t be seeing the sequel(s) pic.twitter.com/YBf2m13876Advertisement
— Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) October 4, 2023
The critics agree! #ExorcistBeliever pic.twitter.com/MtRrAM3239
— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) October 4, 2023
The more I think about #ExorcistBeliever the worse it gets
Review coming ASAP at The Daily Wire pic.twitter.com/ywsjKbGBSc
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 4, 2023
Advertisement
Consider me the one person who enjoyed #ExorcistBeliever. Leslie Odom, Jr. and all the cast are really good (Ellen Burstyn forever). The horror isn’t as graphic as the ’70s but I think that has a lot more to do with our current views of violence. The ending is such a kicker. pic.twitter.com/GgqBzIepn5
— Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) October 4, 2023
#ExorcistBeliever had the potential to be something better pic.twitter.com/4FsBBrG3R5
— Filmy Opinion 🍿 (@FilmyOpinion) October 4, 2023
Wanna watch *The Exorcist:Believer*?
Watch the *Exorcist Series* instead. It’s more well made and makes more sense than this new movie. Arrggg what a waste!
ctto.#TheExorcistBeliever#theexorcistthebelieverph #ExorcistBeliever pic.twitter.com/4M3KBeRvwF
— Bhenn TV (@iambhenn) October 5, 2023
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.