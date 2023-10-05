Netizens disappointed with “Exorcist believer”

The recently launched sequel to the horror classic ‘The Exorcist,’ titled ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ has taken the town by storm.

Directed by David Gordon Green, ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is an American supernatural horror film and the sixth episode in The Exorcist series. It directly continues the story from the original 1973 film, ‘The Exorcist.’

The film, which had a theatrical release, garnered a range of responses on social media, with the majority being negative.

