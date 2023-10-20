Netizens unimpressed by Sajal Aly’s fusion saree choice

Sajal Aly, a celebrated and exceptionally skilled actress, has mesmerized audiences in the Pakistani entertainment realm and worldwide. Beginning her career with the ensemble cast of “Mehmoodabad Ki Malkayein,” she has since risen to international stardom, working on film projects in both India and the UK. Her most recent venture is the series “Umrao Jaan.”

With her acting talent, striking beauty, and a continually expanding fan base, Sajal Aly continues to make a profound impact on viewers who eagerly anticipate each of her new projects.

While she effortlessly carries off both Eastern and Western outfits, it’s in traditional Eastern clothing that her true brilliance shines. Her fashion choices and flawless styling have not only captured the hearts of her fans but have also gained recognition from fashion enthusiasts around the world. On every occasion, she presents a distinctive combination of grace and contemporary allure, setting fashion trends and motivating others to explore their own style. Recently, she elegantly blended Eastern and Western elements by adding a unique twist to the saree.

Pairing a striking black saree with a coordinating black crop top, she added a finishing touch with a single rose tucked behind her ear. Her makeup choices leaned towards soft, subtle hues.

Yet, reactions to her distinctive blending of styles were split, with certain admirers applauding her creativity, while others expressed hesitation.

