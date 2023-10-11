Pinkett Smiths confirms separation before Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been living separately for the past seven years.

The couple, married in 1997, has two children together, Jaden and Willow.

Will Smith also has a son, Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently disclosed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living separately for the past seven years.

She went on to reveal that their separation began six years prior to the 2022 Academy Awards, during which Will slapped Chris Rock, a widely-publicized incident that garnered considerable attention.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she continued. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Jada commended her children for their role in fostering her personal growth. "My children, they're little gurus. They've taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance."

Jada and Will have had multiple conversations about their marriage, during which they've opened up about their unconventional perspective on their relationship. In 2020, there was significant public speculation about the marriage of Jada and Will Smith when R&B singer August Alsina asserted that he had been involved in a secret relationship with Jada.