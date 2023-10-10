Ramsha Khan Sparks Marriage Rumors

Ramsha Khan’s engagement hint: Bridal gown photo on social media.

Actress Ramsha Khan appears to be engaged as suspicion about her recent posts about marriage has grown. The Hum Tum actress posted a mysterious message on social media along with a picture of herself wearing a bridal gown, leading her followers to believe that she is about to wed. Khan captioned the photo, which showed her wearing a stunning silvery wedding gown, “And… it begins.”

While there are many rumors about Ramsha Khan’s wedding and her purported relationship with Ahad Raza Mir, fans are a little unsure as to whether she is actually getting married to Ahad or to someone else.

Recently, Ramsha Khan made a playful comment on a photo that Ahad Raza Mir tweeted. Because Ramsha Khan rarely comments on other people’s pictures and because Ahad doesn’t follow any other celebrities on Instagram, fans began to wonder if the two actors were dating.

The actress is currently a lead in the drama series “Jannat Say Aaagy” on the professional front. In 2017, Khan made her television debut with Woh Aik Pal before making her acting debut in the coming-of-age drama Thora Jee Le.

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat (2021), in which she played an independent woman with multiple marriages, won her praise. Her portrayals of an army officer in Sinf-e-Aahan and a college top student in Hum Tum (2022) garnered her more recognition.

