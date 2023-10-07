Sabeena Farooq’s Magazine Cover Criticized by Fashion Police

Actress Sabeena Farooq, of “Tere Bin” and “Kabli Pulao” fame.

Magazine cover showcases her androgynous style with “Her Time Is Now” caption.

The look sparks mixed reactions.

Sabeena Farooq, a Pakistani actress, is taking over the internet, whether it’s for her flawless performance or for sporting a new appearance.

Farooq garnered a big fan base after her breakthrough performance in Tere Bin and is currently working in Kabli Pulao. Farooq posed for a magazine cover with the caption “Her Time Is Now” to commemorate her success and talent. While the actress appears stylish in a different persona, social media followers were not impressed.

The 29-year-old actress, dressed in Emraan Rajput outfits, failed to please netizens with her androgynous look. Many others thought the actress might have done better.

Take a look at the post below:

While the aforementioned cover shoot may not be a social media sensation, Farooq’s career is full with commercial and critical successes. Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, Janaan, Suno Chanda 2, and Log Kia Kahengay are just a few of her outstanding works.

Check out the responses below:

