Edition: English
Edition: English

Sabeena Farooq’s Magazine Cover Criticized by Fashion Police

Articles
  • Actress Sabeena Farooq, of “Tere Bin” and “Kabli Pulao” fame.
  • Magazine cover showcases her androgynous style with “Her Time Is Now” caption.
  • The look sparks mixed reactions.
Sabeena Farooq, a Pakistani actress, is taking over the internet, whether it’s for her flawless performance or for sporting a new appearance.

Farooq garnered a big fan base after her breakthrough performance in Tere Bin and is currently working in Kabli Pulao. Farooq posed for a magazine cover with the caption “Her Time Is Now” to commemorate her success and talent. While the actress appears stylish in a different persona, social media followers were not impressed.

The 29-year-old actress, dressed in Emraan Rajput outfits, failed to please netizens with her androgynous look. Many others thought the actress might have done better.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

While the aforementioned cover shoot may not be a social media sensation, Farooq’s career is full with commercial and critical successes. Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, Janaan, Suno Chanda 2, and Log Kia Kahengay are just a few of her outstanding works.

Check out the responses below:

