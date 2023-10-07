Sophie Turner’s Revenge: Friendship with Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner’s “revenge” via friendship with Taylor Swift.

She moves into Swift’s NYC condo amid custody battle.

Therapist sees support and new love potential with Travis Kelce.

Through her connection with Taylor Swift, who had a brief romance with the Jonas Brothers band member in 2008, Sophie Turner was able to exact the “perfect revenge” on her ex-husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress went out with the Anti-Hero hitmaker several times for girls’ night in New York City after splitting from the singer four years after their marriage.

Even though she can easily afford her own place, she moved into Siwft’s condo in the Big Apple while she is battling for custody of Jonas.

Speaking to The Sun on Turner’s relationship with Swift, psychotherapist Jo Hemmings said, “A message has been delivered,” noting how the high-profile outings are strategic.” “It might seem strange to see this all play out so visibly,” she said.

“For one, Sophie can afford her own apartment of course,” she said. “How deliciously naughty for Taylor to offer Sophie her home for a while.” “This is perfect revenge and a highly public snub to Joe — there is no need for the usual bitterness and acrimony on Instagram.”

“Similarly, Taylor and Sophie going out and having a wild time together will make Joe feel bad,” the expert continued. “This strengthening friendship is not doing either of their profiles any harm.”

Hemmings also pointed out that Turner could be able to move on from Jonas with the support of Siwft’s new relationship with Travis Kelce after her breakup with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

“They are exercising and exhibiting proper girl code here. The message from Taylor is that Sophie does not need to waste time grieving over a man who does not deserve her,” She said, “This is saying that healing is possible and a new love will not be too far away. After all, Taylor has had her fair share and could use it as a reassuring narrative.”

