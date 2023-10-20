Taylor Swift Enjoys Girls’ Night Out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zoë Kravitz were recently spotted having a girls’ night out.

This outing generated media attention due to rumors about Taylor Swift’s budding romance with Travis Kelce.

Paparazzi captured the trio as they strolled through West Hollywood on a Thursday.

Taylor sported a white sheer top layered over a black tank, exuding a joyful demeanor with a visible smile.

On the other hand, Selena displayed her chic style in blue jeans and a black top, while Zoë opted for a black jacket. Their visit took them to Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Advertisement ‼️ | Taylor Swift with Selena Gomez tonight! pic.twitter.com/qtF1Y6zquU — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 20, 2023

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have maintained a close friendship for many years. Their friendship began in 2008 when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers; Taylor was with Joe Jonas, and Selena was with Nick Jonas.

In a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK, Selena shared, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers at the same time! It was quite amusing. What made it special was that Taylor had her distinctive curly hair, numerous bracelets, and cowboy boots, while I was still an up-and-coming artist. We just connected, and it turned out to be the most valuable thing we gained from those relationships.”

Recently, Taylor and Sophie were seen spending time together in New York City, not long after Sophie revealed her separation from Joe Jonas.

Just for context, Joe and Taylor had a romantic involvement in 2008, and he famously ended their relationship with a phone call. It’s believed that Taylor Swift penned the song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” in reference to him.

In contrast, it appears that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to have a strong relationship.

The most recent update suggests that the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas City to enjoy added privacy with the pop singer.

