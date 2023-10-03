Advertisement
Edition: English
Taylor Swift once revealed why she sings about her haters so much

Taylor Swift once revealed why she sings about her haters so much

Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her personal experiences, including her love life and breakups. She has also written songs about people who don’t like her. At one point, she explained why she sings about her critics in her songs.

During an interview, Taylor Swift talked about her critics and said that if they keep saying mean things about her, she won’t hesitate to mention them in her songs. She’s not afraid to respond to her haters in her music.

“Well, when they stop coming for me, I will stop singing to them. You know, people go on and on about, like you have to forgive and forget to move past something.”

Miss Swift does believe in forgiveness, as she added, “Yes, absolutely. Like, for people that are important in your life who have added, you know, who have enriched your life and made it better, and also there has been some struggle and some bad stuff, too.”

Talking more about the toxic traits of the haters, she also said, it’s fine to move on. “ But I think that, you know if something’s toxic and it’s only ever really been that, what are you gonna do?… Just move on. It’s fine,” added the Love story singer.

