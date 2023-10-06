Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has achieved remarkable success.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has achieved remarkable success at the box office, even before its release in theaters, according to AMC, the film’s distributor.

They report that global advance ticket sales have exceeded $100 million (£82 million), with demand for tickets being exceptionally high ever since the film was initially announced.

The film set a new record for one-day sales within less than 24 hours of becoming available, making it the most financially successful concert film in history.

This surpasses the previous record held by Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never,” which earned $99 million (£81 million) in 2011.