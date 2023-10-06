Holly Willoughby: Man arrested over alleged kidnap plot
Holly Willoughby: Man arrested over alleged kidnap plot. A man has been...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has achieved remarkable success at the box office, even before its release in theaters, according to AMC, the film’s distributor.
They report that global advance ticket sales have exceeded $100 million (£82 million), with demand for tickets being exceptionally high ever since the film was initially announced.
The film set a new record for one-day sales within less than 24 hours of becoming available, making it the most financially successful concert film in history.
This surpasses the previous record held by Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never,” which earned $99 million (£81 million) in 2011.
Taylor Swift’s ongoing global tour, expected to run until late 2024, is on track to potentially become the most massive tour in history. Stadium ticket sales for the tour are projected to reach $1.4 billion, potentially surpassing the current record held by Elton John for his farewell tour.
The film documenting the Eras tour is set to hit cinemas in over 100 countries next Friday. Analysts speculate that, in addition to advance ticket sales, the movie could generate another $100 million in box office revenue during its opening weekend in North America.
This year, five films, including titles like Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, have managed to exceed $100 million in their North American debut.
AMC is also responsible for distributing Beyonce’s Renaissance tour film, scheduled for release in December.
Last year, Swift became the first artist in history to have songs in every slot of the top 10 US singles chart.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.