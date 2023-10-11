Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film Reshapes Fall Movie Season

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is set to be released in theaters on October 13.

The concert film has already become the highest-grossing concert film in history.

The release of the film involved unconventional tactics and a complex distribution strategy.

Taylor Swift had a hunch that her record-breaking Eras Tour wouldn’t just be limited to massive stadiums, and she turned out to be correct.

The concert film that goes along with this extraordinary three-hour performance is set to hit theaters on October 13 and has already become the highest-grossing concert film in history.

In advance global ticket sales alone, it has amassed an impressive $100 million, surpassing the previous record holder in the genre, “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” from 2011, which made $99 million throughout its run.

The path of the film’s release in theaters was intricate and multifaceted, akin to a Taylor Swift song lyric.

It included unconventional tactics, hurt feelings, and a substantial financial reward for the pop star at its core.

And that doesn’t even touch upon the anticipated financial boon that theater owners, hungry for a blockbuster, are hoping to enjoy when “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuts.

Prior to the summer tour transitioning to the big screen in the autumn season, the team representing the pop star initiated discussions with prominent film studios.

Their aim was to secure a distribution partner for a concert film based on the Eras Tour, which would capture the essence of her performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift, who had previously engaged with studios in 2021 for a theatrical release of her short film “All Too Well,” was presented with comprehensive proposals, encompassing marketing strategies and a plan for subsequent releases on streaming and home entertainment platforms.

According to reports, Swift’s team appeared to be less concerned about the eventual distribution of the film to various platforms after it had its run in theaters.

Their primary focus was on providing fans, who might not have been able to afford concert tickets or had issues with the Ticket Master system, with the chance to fully immerse themselves in the “Eras” experience, complete with friendship bracelets and sparkling attire.

Consequently, certain major streaming services didn’t actively pursue a collaboration with the star, assuming she might not be receptive to their offerings.

After the initial discussions, there was a period of silence. A studio executive who had proposed the idea of Team Swift mentioned that talks came to a halt during the middle of the summer, and they were left in the dark about the situation.

However, a few months later, there was clarity when Swift took to social media to announce that her concert tour would be shown in movie theaters in October.

Notably, she chose to forgo the traditional Hollywood studios and instead teamed up with AMC Theatres, the largest cinema chain globally.

It’s important to mention that the film won’t be exclusive to AMC; it will also be screened in the United States at Cinemark and Regal theaters, as well as in approximately 8,500 cinemas spanning 100 countries.

