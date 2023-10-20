Advertisement
The top 5 must-watch Korean dramas of 2023 with impressive ratings

The year 2023 has brought forth a memorable era for KDrama enthusiasts, with many considering it on par with the legendary 2016 period often hailed as ‘the golden age of KDramas.’ Whether you’re a fan of romance or action.

Here are the top five KDramas you shouldn’t miss out on:

1. Crash Course in Romance:

The year started with the captivating entry of ‘A Whirlwind of Love,’ winning over audiences with its authentic storyline and heartwarming romance in an instant.

This Korean drama centers on the journey of Nam Haeng-Seon (played by Jeon Do-Yeon), who makes the bold choice to leave behind her athletic career and prioritize her adopted daughter’s well-being.

In her pursuit of the perfect educational future for her child, Haeng-Seon crosses paths with Choi Chi-Yeol (portrayed by Jung Kyoung-Ho), a highly regarded mathematics teacher in the city.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The Good Bad Mother:

The Complicated Path of Parenthood” presents an emotionally charged narrative, focusing on the life of Jin Young-soon, a dedicated single mother who aspires for her son, Choi Kang-ho, to pursue a career as a prosecutor for a brighter future. However, her strict parenting methods strain their relationship.

This KDrama struck a chord with millions of viewers, thanks to its well-crafted storyline that takes a significant turn when Young-soon is given a second opportunity to reconnect with her son, following a childhood regression caused by a car accident.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Moving:

Deemed the Top Korean Drama of 2023, ‘Moving’ seamlessly intertwines elements of family, action, and the supernatural genre.

This storyline revolves around a group of NIS agents endowed with extraordinary abilities who go to great lengths to safeguard their children from being exploited or manipulated by the Korean government for political motives.

The production of ‘Moving’ commenced in 2021, with an impressive budget estimated at approximately $40-60 million, solidifying its position as the most high-budget KDrama ever created.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

4. King The Land:

Bringing a Wave of Nostalgia to KDrama Enthusiasts, ‘King The Land’ served as a delightful throwback with its classic CEO-employee romance that harked back to bygone eras.

The plot unfolds around a chaebol heir entangled in an inheritance dispute with his stepsister, only to have his heart captivated by a cheerful hotelier.

The standout factor that catapulted this series to stardom was the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the leading pair, Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ha, who also share a deep, decades-long real-life friendship.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Destined With You:

Stealing the Hearts of Viewers with its Fresh Plotline, ‘Fated Together’ emerges as the latest hit series.

This Korean drama delves into the world of a charming and accomplished lawyer whose life is entwined with a centuries-old curse that can only be unraveled by a civil servant. Within this complex web of fate, they discover each other’s destinies.

Fronted by Kim Ro Woon and Jo Bo-ah as the lead duo, the irresistible on-screen rapport and the gripping narrative kept the audience thoroughly engrossed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Where to watch: Netflix

