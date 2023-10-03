The Untold Story Of Haris Rauf: Sold Snacks To Pay For His School Expenses

Haris Rauf is currently one of the Pakistan Cricket Team’s top stars.

He detailed his personal struggles with money throughout his life.

Hari’s father was a welder and his pay only covered the family’s food needs.

Many young sports lovers are inspired by the rags-to-riches story of Haris Rauf. Haris, who began his career in tape ball cricket, is currently one of the Pakistan Cricket Team’s top stars. Haris is a standout in both league and international cricket, and he plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

In an interview, Haris Rauf detailed his personal struggles with money throughout his life and career. He revealed that his father was a welder and that his pay only covered the family’s monthly food needs. Haris’s mother always desired to have their own home.

He also admitted that he began playing tape-ball since it used to pay between 2 and 2.5 lakhs each month, but that he knew the game would not last. In order to pay the bills, he also used to work in a market in Rawalpindi. He used to give his mother some money while saving some for investments.

Haris further shared how his father broke down in tears when he brought home a costly car, saying that it was beneath his station for him to even sit in such a fancy vehicle. His father was happy with the way his son had cared for the entire family.

