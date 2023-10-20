“The Windsors” Actress Haydn Gwynne Passes Away from Cancer

British actress Haydn Gwynne passed away at the age of 66.

She was best known for her role as Camilla in “The Windsors.”

She had a long and successful career in both television and theater.

Haydn Gwynne, known for her role as Camilla in “The Windsors,” passed away at the age of 66.

She gained recognition for her acting in TV series like “Drop the Dead Donkey,” “Peak Practice,” and “Merseybeat.”

She portrayed Margaret Thatcher, who was a former British prime minister, in a stage production called “The Audience.”

She withdrew from a play last month due to her cancer diagnosis.

A message from her representative was released last Friday, “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family, and friends.

The statement said, “We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

