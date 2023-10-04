Advertisement
Travis Kelce Gets the Title ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads

  • Kelce has appeared in commercials promoting flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Rodgers made the comment while talking on The Pat McAfee Show about the Jets losing to the Chiefs.
  • He said that Kelce didn’t have a “crazy impact game” and that the Jets “shut him down.”
Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, earned the nickname “Mr. Pfizer” when he featured in a commercial promoting flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

During their recent game, Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the New York Jets, gave Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a new nickname. Interestingly, Kelce’s new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was present at the game along with a star-studded group that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie Turner.

Rodgers made this comment while talking on The Pat McAfee Show about the Jets losing to the Chiefs.

He said: “[Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Pat [Mahomes] didn’t have a crazy game, and ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like for the most part, we played really tough on defense and played well the last three quarters.”

As the four-time MVP tried to stay serious while talking about the game, McAfee and A.J. Hawk, a former Green Bay Packers linebacker and one of the show’s co-hosts, had a laugh together.

McAfee inquired about the nickname once more, and Rodgers responded, “Given that he’s doing commercials for Pfizer, I’m sure he’s fully embracing it.”

