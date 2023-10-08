Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed Expecting a Child

Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed Expecting a Child

Articles
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed Expecting a Child

Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed Expecting a Child

Advertisement
  • Urwa Hocane’s pregnancy announcement at Lux Style Awards 2023.
  • Shared the news on Instagram with husband Farhan Saeed.
  • The couple, newlyweds, expecting their first child.
Advertisement

Urwa Hocane announced her pregnancy over social media last night at Lux Style Award 2023. The actress took to Instagram to share a joint post with her husband, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor.

Hocane captioned the picture of the attractive couple, who were decked up to the nines in matching black and gold attire for an annual awards event, “It’s the 3 of us tonight! 💫 MashaAllah.”

Take a look at the post below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Advertisement

When Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed got married, they were the talk of the town. From their proposal in Paris to their celebrity-studded wedding in Karachi, everything was in the public glare.

Later, according to sources, the pair experienced a difficult time in their marriage and purportedly lived apart for a year. However, the pair reconciled.

Also Read

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed spotted together in a party
Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed spotted together in a party

The couple clarify their current status as a couple. Urwa Hocane and...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story