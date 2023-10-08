Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed Expecting a Child

Urwa Hocane’s pregnancy announcement at Lux Style Awards 2023.

Shared the news on Instagram with husband Farhan Saeed.

The couple, newlyweds, expecting their first child.

Urwa Hocane announced her pregnancy over social media last night at Lux Style Award 2023. The actress took to Instagram to share a joint post with her husband, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor.

Hocane captioned the picture of the attractive couple, who were decked up to the nines in matching black and gold attire for an annual awards event, “It’s the 3 of us tonight! 💫 MashaAllah.”

Take a look at the post below:

When Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed got married, they were the talk of the town. From their proposal in Paris to their celebrity-studded wedding in Karachi, everything was in the public glare.

Later, according to sources, the pair experienced a difficult time in their marriage and purportedly lived apart for a year. However, the pair reconciled.

