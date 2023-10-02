Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Blake Lively revealed the best advice she had gotten from her mom

When Blake Lively revealed the best advice she had gotten from her mom

Articles
Advertisement
When Blake Lively revealed the best advice she had gotten from her mom

When Blake Lively revealed the best advice she had gotten from her mom

Advertisement
Advertisement

Blake Lively is a famous actress in Hollywood. While she was already in movies, she became really well-known for her role in the popular TV show Gossip Girl. Over the years, she’s gained a lot of wisdom and knowledge from her experiences. Even though she’s successful, like all of us, she’s gotten some really good advice in her life.

In a 2017 interview with Variety, Blake Lively shared that her mom gave her the best advice she ever received.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blake Lively expressed her gratitude to her mom for giving her valuable advice. In a 2017 video interview with Variety during a Power of Women cover shoot, Blake, known for her role in “The Shallows,” answered some quick questions. One of the questions was about the best advice she ever got, and she said it was from her mom, Elaine Lively. Her mom taught her how to balance being a parent with her career in Hollywood.

Lively said, “My mom was really great because she had a career and had five kids. We were just there all the time. We were yelling in the background while she was attempting to work, so we had to use mute or cover the phone.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner
Taylor Swift steps out for dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift has been having a great time lately. She finished the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story