Blake Lively expressed her gratitude to her mom for giving her valuable advice. In a 2017 video interview with Variety during a Power of Women cover shoot, Blake, known for her role in “The Shallows,” answered some quick questions. One of the questions was about the best advice she ever got, and she said it was from her mom, Elaine Lively. Her mom taught her how to balance being a parent with her career in Hollywood.

Lively said, “My mom was really great because she had a career and had five kids. We were just there all the time. We were yelling in the background while she was attempting to work, so we had to use mute or cover the phone.”

Advertisement