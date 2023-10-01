In an interview with Details Magazine, Chris Evans talked about how he almost said no to the famous role of Captain America because he really wanted to be alone and away from the spotlight. This role ended up being the one that made him a big star.

Advertisement

He mentioned that he would often think, “What if the movie comes out and it’s a success, and I just reject all of this? What if I want to move to the woods?”

Born and raised in Boston, Evans’ connection to nature ran deep. He confessed that books on outdoor survival were all he wanted for Christmas saying, “For a long time all I wanted for Christmas were books about outdoor survival. I was convinced that the woods were calling me.”

As per the interview reports, he pursued this passion actively, camping frequently and even taking wilderness classes. Chris himself stated, “I camped a lot, I took classes. At 18, I told myself if I don’t live in the woods by myself by the time I’m 25, I have failed.”

As the interview proceeded, he described himself as a lunatic saying, “I’m a lunatic,” he says. “I sing. I dance. I do crazy sh-t.”