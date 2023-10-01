Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber DID NOT meet in France, reports
Selena and Hailey Beiber were at the same restaurant in Paris this...
In a 2012 interview with Details Magazine, Chris Evans said that he had a deep desire to leave Hollywood and live a simpler life in the woods. He wanted to get away from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world.
This was reported by US Weekly. Chris was very open about his wish to have a more peaceful life away from the flashy world of showbiz.
In an interview with Details Magazine, Chris Evans talked about how he almost said no to the famous role of Captain America because he really wanted to be alone and away from the spotlight. This role ended up being the one that made him a big star.
He mentioned that he would often think, “What if the movie comes out and it’s a success, and I just reject all of this? What if I want to move to the woods?”
Born and raised in Boston, Evans’ connection to nature ran deep. He confessed that books on outdoor survival were all he wanted for Christmas saying, “For a long time all I wanted for Christmas were books about outdoor survival. I was convinced that the woods were calling me.”
As per the interview reports, he pursued this passion actively, camping frequently and even taking wilderness classes. Chris himself stated, “I camped a lot, I took classes. At 18, I told myself if I don’t live in the woods by myself by the time I’m 25, I have failed.”
As the interview proceeded, he described himself as a lunatic saying, “I’m a lunatic,” he says. “I sing. I dance. I do crazy sh-t.”
Even though Chris Evans has done well in Hollywood, he wants to make it clear that his happiness and inner peace don’t depend only on his acting career. “My happiness in this world, my level of peace, is never going to be dictated by acting.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.