When Matt LeBlanc revealed Matthew Perry is his FRIEND for life

FRIENDS is a TV show that’s very special to a lot of people of all ages. It has created some really famous characters on TV, and the group of actors felt like real friends hanging out together.

Even though the TV show ended a long time ago, the actors from the show still seem to be good friends. Among all the characters, it was really sweet to see how close Joey and Chandler were. They lived together on the show for a while and stayed the best of friends in the group.

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry (IMDb)

Joey and Chandler’s friendship on the famous TV show FRIENDS was really special. They were probably the closest friends on the show who weren’t in a romantic relationship. Their strong bond was even stronger because the actors who played them were genuinely close in real life.

When Matt LeBlanc was talking about his CBS show, “Man With A Plan,” in 2016, he said that he and Matthew Perry have a special way of communicating. They understand each other really well without having to explain everything in detail. That’s why, out of all the actors from the 90s sitcom, he’s closest to Matthew Perry.

