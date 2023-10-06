Why Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup Anthem Is Winning Hearts Online

Pakistan announced the official anthem for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

This anthem is a wonderful celebration of cricket.

Fans and cricket lovers are going to social media to express themselves.

The official anthem for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 has been announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This anthem is a wonderful celebration of cricket and the spirit of oneness, attempting to reflect the great passion and unity that cricket represents in Pakistan. Its goal is to inspire supporters by touching their emotions and pushing them to fully support their team.

This energetic piece captures the heart of the sport, which acts as a unifying force for the country. This is accomplished through powerful lyrics, a captivating melody, and a profound emotional connection, culminating in a symphony of zeal and fervour. As a result, fans and cricket lovers are going to social media to express themselves.

A celebration of Pakistan Cricket – the team, the fans, the nation – and our unbreakable spirit and passion for the game! Kyunke Junoon aur lagan mein…Koi Nahi Like Us!@pepsipakistan#JunoonKaRung #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/Dr0ImCZ9i8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2023

One user of the “X” platform wrote, “The heart and soul Pakistan puts into cricket is unparalleled. The unwavering spirit, the intense passion, and the nationwide unity it brings are something truly special. Cheers to the team and every fan out there! Let’s keep the junoon alive!” Another stated, “How would you rate this anthem out of 10? Mine: 20 out of 10.”

Indeed! The heart and soul Pakistan puts into cricket is unparalleled. The unwavering spirit, the intense passion, and the nationwide unity it brings is something truly special. Cheers to the team and every fan out there! 🏏🇵🇰 Let’s keep the junoon alive! @pepsipakistan — Shah Kashf (@shahoflhr) October 6, 2023

How would you rate this Anthem out of 10. Mine 20 out of 10…….. — Zaheer Ahmad 🇵🇰 (@ZaheerAhmad0786) October 5, 2023

Another user added, “There is another thing that we can teach [our] neighbours.” One user wrote, “Way better than [the] ICC song,”

Advertisement There is another thing that we can teach neighbors 😅 — Umair (@Dr_MianUmair1) October 5, 2023

Way better than ICC song. 🤣 — Saad Bin Munir (@Saad_Views) October 5, 2023

In fact, several comparisons were made. One more user penned, “This song is far better than the official ICC song.” Another wrote, “That’s the best. Even far better than the official World Cup song.” One other user added, “So much better than the actual World Cup anthem! You guys went hard! Love it!”

This song is far better than the official ICC song. — Mohsin Ikram Sheikh 🇵🇰 (@Mohsinikram11) October 5, 2023

One X user captioned a photo of Babar Azam, “Time to bring the trophy now,” and included a heart-eye emoji. One X user, on the other hand, humorously posted meme legend Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s hymn, dubbing it the “best iconic” Pakistani cricket anthem.

Time to bring the Trophy now 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ipb0zTxx8T — H A M Z A 🇵🇰 (@HamzaKhan259) October 5, 2023

Advertisement Agree with me or Argue with wall but this is the best iconic anthem of Pakistan cricket 👇 https://t.co/br2z9xVF4n — Nishi Patel (@Nishi_45) October 5, 2023

One X user expressed their admiration for the music and team, writing, “Love the song and the video. And honestly ‘koi nahin like us…’ Isn’t that the truth? Nothing can entertain you like Pakistan Cricket. Nothing. Best of luck to Babar and company. We are all praying and cheering for you even if we can’t be there with you!”

Love the song and the video. And honestly koi nahin like us… Isn't that the truth? Nothing can entertain you like Pakistan Cricket. Nothing. Best of luck to Babar & co. We are all praying and cheering for you even if we can't be there with you!

Overall, the song appears to be a big favorite with fans. One can only hope that the rhythm will energize our squad every step of the way, propelling them to victory.

