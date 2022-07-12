Kate Middleton’s parents are preparing a huge move

Kate Middleton & Prince William cheer as they take George to Wimbledon
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton parents Michael Middleton and Carole are reportedly preparing for a big move.
According to Marie Claire, who cites the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton’s parents want to welcome Ukrainian migrants to their house in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
According to the source, Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, and mother, Carole, are contemplating plans to build an annexe at their £5 million property to house Ukrainian refugees.
The pair has informed the people in their vicinity of their plans.
The report, citing a source, claims “Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area.”
Carole is very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.
