Sofia Vergara makes a stunning appearance on her 50th birthday

  • Sofia Vergara stunned everyone as she spent her 50th birthday with family and friends.
  • She turned heads with how amazing and not-so-50 she looked like
  • She shared her pre and post birthday celebration pictures on Instagram
The Modern Family star initially shared photos from her pre-birthday celebrations at an intimate poolside luncheon with family members, including son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, on Instagram.

Vergara, who was dressed in a strapless red and white gown, commanded attention during the event.

“Pre bday lunch with my family,” the birthday girl captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to post photos from her birthday picnic with husband Joe Manganiello.

Vergara wore a pink dress and accessorised with jewellery for her day out, and her brunette hair fell nicely down her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Vergara eventually shared photos from her birthday supper with family and friends with her 26 million followers.

The actor-model looked stunning in a yellow gown that complemented her hourglass figure.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

