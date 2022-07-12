Sofia Vergara makes a stunning appearance on her 50th birthday

Sofia Vergara stunned everyone as she spent her 50th birthday with family and friends.

She turned heads with how amazing and not-so-50 she looked like

She shared her pre and post birthday celebration pictures on Instagram

The Modern Family star initially shared photos from her pre-birthday celebrations at an intimate poolside luncheon with family members, including son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, on Instagram.

Vergara, who was dressed in a strapless red and white gown, commanded attention during the event.

“Pre bday lunch with my family,” the birthday girl captioned the post.

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to post photos from her birthday picnic with husband Joe Manganiello.

Vergara wore a pink dress and accessorised with jewellery for her day out, and her brunette hair fell nicely down her shoulders.

Vergara eventually shared photos from her birthday supper with family and friends with her 26 million followers.

The actor-model looked stunning in a yellow gown that complemented her hourglass figure.

