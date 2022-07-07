The release of the first trailer of the Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday starrer Liger.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.

Advertisement

7 days after Liger trailer, #Liger About a week ago, the first trailer for Liger came out. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The trailer was released at a fancy event where Ranveer Singh was a special guest, and it got a lot of praise. Even though the movie hasn’t come out yet, it seems like Liger fever has taken over the country. In fact, #LigerCrossbreed has been trending on social media for almost a week now, after it came out.

Mix and match social media trends watch the trailer;

The action-packed trailer for the new movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came out on July 21, and it looks like people are still talking about it. Even 7 days after the big trailer release, fans are still showing their love by making #LigerSaalaCrossbreed a trending topic. Meanwhile, the people who made the pan-Indian movie said that it would cause trouble when it came out on August 25.

Also Read The Liger team is all set to begin promotions The "Liger" crew would stage several promotional events concurrently in different Indian...