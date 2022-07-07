Advertisement
Edition: English
7 days after Liger trailer #LigerCrossbreed trending shakes the nation

  • The release of the first trailer of the Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday starrer Liger.
  • The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday in lead roles.
  • Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.
7 days after Liger trailer, #Liger About a week ago, the first trailer for Liger came out. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The trailer was released at a fancy event where Ranveer Singh was a special guest, and it got a lot of praise. Even though the movie hasn’t come out yet, it seems like Liger fever has taken over the country. In fact, #LigerCrossbreed has been trending on social media for almost a week now, after it came out.

Mix and match social media trends watch the trailer;

The action-packed trailer for the new movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came out on July 21, and it looks like people are still talking about it. Even 7 days after the big trailer release, fans are still showing their love by making #LigerSaalaCrossbreed a trending topic. Meanwhile, the people who made the pan-Indian movie said that it would cause trouble when it came out on August 25.

