The Liger team is all set to begin promotions
The "Liger" crew would stage several promotional events concurrently in different Indian...
7 days after Liger trailer, #Liger About a week ago, the first trailer for Liger came out. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The trailer was released at a fancy event where Ranveer Singh was a special guest, and it got a lot of praise. Even though the movie hasn’t come out yet, it seems like Liger fever has taken over the country. In fact, #LigerCrossbreed has been trending on social media for almost a week now, after it came out.
Mix and match social media trends watch the trailer;
The action-packed trailer for the new movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came out on July 21, and it looks like people are still talking about it. Even 7 days after the big trailer release, fans are still showing their love by making #LigerSaalaCrossbreed a trending topic. Meanwhile, the people who made the pan-Indian movie said that it would cause trouble when it came out on August 25.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.