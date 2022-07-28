Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s backstage photos leaked

The seventh episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, “Koffee With Karan,” will feature appearances by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The pair is getting ready for the premiere of “Laal Singh Chaadha,” their new movie.

On the set of “Koffee with Karan,” fresh photos of them have surfaced online.

Advertisement

The seventh episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, “Koffee With Karan,” will feature appearances by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pair is getting ready for the premiere of “Laal Singh Chaadha,” their new movie. According to reports, they began filming this week. On the set of “Koffee with Karan,” fresh photos of them have surfaced online.

Also Read Aamir Khan shares the BTS of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the Hollywood...

Khan can be seen smoking a pipe while Kareena is seated next to him in the behind-the-scenes photos. He is dressed in a white kurta and pants, while the actress is wearing an all-black ensemble. KJo is also shown in one of the photos, when he is seen posing for photos with fans.

Internet users were observed chatting about Aamir smoking a pipe. Among the users, one said, “Oh no, are people still using that pipe for smoking? Coooool.” “Aamir has started smoking again because of the stress,” another person remarked.

Advertisement

Also Read Aamir Khan and PVR sign a mega deal for Laal Singh Chaddha We have unique knowledge that Aamir has struck a major agreement with...

Aamir’s team, meanwhile, earlier today issued a statement. They stated in the note that “Laal Singh Chaddha” will be available on OTT six months after its theatrical debut. Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also featured in the movie. Officially, “Forrest Gump” by Tom Hanks has been remade. The movie will debut on August 11.