Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s backstage photos leaked

Aamir Khan shares the BTS of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the Hollywood...
The seventh episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, “Koffee With Karan,” will feature appearances by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pair is getting ready for the premiere of “Laal Singh Chaadha,” their new movie. According to reports, they began filming this week. On the set of “Koffee with Karan,” fresh photos of them have surfaced online.
Internet users were observed chatting about Aamir smoking a pipe. Among the users, one said, “Oh no, are people still using that pipe for smoking? Coooool.” “Aamir has started smoking again because of the stress,” another person remarked.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.