Aamir Khan and PVR sign a mega deal for Laal Singh Chaddha

Being a master of marketing, Aamir Khan plays his cards close to his chest prior to the release of his movies. As Laal Singh Chaddha’s countdown approaches, we have unique knowledge. That Aamir has struck a major agreement with the largest national chain in India, PVR. To get the best possible exposure at the establishments across the nation. Sources indicate that Laal Singh Chaddha will receive more than 65% of the PVR showcase, leaving Raksha Bandhan with just 35%.

Aamir has partnered with PVR. It’s a barter deal, and in the process, he will end up getting a major chunk of showcasing at PVR cinemas in India. The national chain controls nearly 55 percent of the total multiplex business in India, and with this move, Aamir will have an upper hand on the showcasing front to start with,” revealed a source to a local news website.

However, team Raksha Bandhan is unfazed by this move of Mr. Perfectionist. “Raksha Bandhan team is well aware of their target audience. While Laal Singh Chaddha is more of an urban film, Raksha Bandhan caters to the rural belts and hence, Zee Studios is focusing more on getting the showcasing in single screens of India. By the time of release, though the overall showcasing will be in favour of Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan too will have enough shows as an opportunity to become a hit,” the source added.

Two AKs will square up against one another in a battle to the death. The target, nevertheless, differs between the two movies. Given the high stakes involved, the Aamir Khan starrer will need to exceed Kartik Aaryan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. To become the biggest Bollywood film of the year. However, the Akshay Kumar picture would only need to cross the 85 crore threshold to be deemed a successful endeavor. “Given the targets for both the films, it’s obvious for LSC to get at-least 20 percent better showcasing that Raksha Bandhan. It’s a fair division, giving both films enough platform to get the numbers and attain targets,” the source shared.

The two films are confirmed to release on August 11.