Aamir Khan hosts a VIP screening of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Hyderabad

Aamir Khan hurt his knee on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ sets
Aamir Khan has given everything he has to Laal Singh Chaddha. Before...
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, will eventually be released in August. The pandemic caused a delay, so the public will finally get to watch Mr. Perfectionist on the big screen. He conducted a special screening of the movie in Hyderabad for his friends in the Telugu film industry before it was released.
A photo from the special screening was posted. Mr. Perfectionist and his coworkers can be seen watching the movie intently. Have a look:
In the meantime, Aamir needed physical therapy after sustaining a knee injury while filming a lengthy scene. But despite this, he persisted and continued to run while using medications to dull any discomfort.
