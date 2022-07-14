Aamir Khan hosts a VIP screening of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Hyderabad

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Mr. Perfectionist and Kareena Kapoor, will eventually be released in August.

Aamir conducted a special screening of the movie in Hyderabad for his friends in the Telugu film industry before it was released.

SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and the film’s director Sukumar attended the VIP screening.

Naga Chaitanya has a significant role in the movie as well. SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and the film’s director Sukumar attended the VIP screening. According to accounts, they enjoyed viewing the film.

A photo from the special screening was posted. Mr. Perfectionist and his coworkers can be seen watching the movie intently. Have a look:

In the meantime, Aamir needed physical therapy after sustaining a knee injury while filming a lengthy scene. But despite this, he persisted and continued to run while using medications to dull any discomfort.

Mona Singh also appears in “Laal Singh Chaddha.” It will debut on August 11 and is an official remake of “Forrest Gump.”