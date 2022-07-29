Aamir Khan replaced Divya Bharti with Juhi Chawla in Darr

When Divya Bharti was only 16 years old, she began her career.

When Divya Bharti was only 16 years old, she began her career. Later on, the performer found success and rose to become one of the most paid performers of her era. But did you know that in the Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan movie Darr, Aamir Khan replaced her with Juhi Chawla. Later, Shah Rukh Khan took Aamir’s place.

Divya Bharti retaliated against Aamir in 1992 after he declined to join them onstage during their London tour. She was shocked by this occurrence, and she sobbed for hours afterward. Salman Khan, an actor, eventually came to her aid, and the two of them performed together on the tour.

Divya Bharti later said in an old interview, “It’s sad that he’s got the attitude that he’s senior and that if we juniors make mistakes we’re out. He should correct me. As a senior he should tell me my mistakes, not take them to heart. He should behave like a senior, not a star. Actually one of the organisers even told me that Aamir felt I was ignoring him. But tell me, what difference does it make to him if I ignore him or not? I always greeted him with a ‘hello sir’. I didn’t ignore him at all. If I did too, it was obvious why. Believe me, I was so upset that I sat in the bathroom and cried for hours. I was very hurt. But I had to be brave and go out there and perform. As we were all paid to do so. I’m still very quite upset with Aamir’s starry attitude. Thank god for Salman and his genuine niceness.”

In 1993, Divya was chosen to play the role of Kiran Awasthi in Darr but was later replaced by Juhi Chawla. In an old Filmfare interview, Bharti’s mother Meeta Bharti said, “Many people still think that Divya lost Darr because she had a problem with Yash Chopra. That wasn’t the case. When Sunny was signed, he wanted Divya opposite him. But Aamir wanted Juhi Chawla. Unfortunately, at that time, we were in America for some shows. Before we left they announced Darr with Sunny, Divya and Aamir. When we returned it was Sunny, Juhi and Aamir. It seemed that Aamir who was also working with Yash Chopra in Parampara, managed to push Juhi and had Divya dropped. After he got Juhi into Darr, he was dropped and Shah Rukh was taken.”

Following Nila Pennae and Rowdy Alludu, Divya made her acting debut in the Telugu movie Bobbili Raja (1990) opposite Venkatesh. With Vishwatma, she made her Bollywood debut in 1992. (1992). She appeared in a number of movies, including Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Deewana, Balwaan, Dil Aashna Hai, and Dushman Zamana, among others. In 1993, posthumous screenings of two of her films, Rang and Shatranj, took place. She fell from the balcony of her Mumbai house in 1993, killing herself.