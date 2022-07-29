Aamir Khan says he called Naga’s parents to praise his upbringing

Prior to the movie’s premiere, the Laal Singh Chaddha producers released a new trailer that presented Naga Chaitanya’s role in the comedy-drama.

Prior to the movie’s premiere, the Laal Singh Chaddha producers released a new trailer that presented Naga Chaitanya’s role in the comedy-drama. Chaitanya will play Bala, a reimagining of Bubba from the Forrest Gump movie starring Tom Hanks, in the movie, which will be his Bollywood debut. The film’s co-producer and star, Aamir Khan, and director Advait Chandan were among those complimenting Chaitanya. For his on- and off-screen presence in the behind-the-scenes video.

Naga Chaitanya gave an explanation of how they came up with the name Bala, also known as Balaraju Bodi, for his role in the video. The character Balaraju was performed by Chaitanya’s grandfather Akkineni Nageshwara Rao in the 1948 movie of the same name, which has the same name. Chaitanya said, “Somehow it has a connection with my granddad. So I guess it’s just very magical.” The video also showed how the makers took Akkineni Nageshwara Rao’s pictures for reference while deciding on a look for Chaitanya’s character.

While Aamir Khan shared his insights, the video showed Naga Chaitanya experimenting with several approaches during the look test. Aamir and Chaitanya might be seen recording their parts together. In the video, Aamir spoke highly of Chaitanya and his upbringing while praising the actor.

Aamir said, “I’m really grateful to Chay for doing this film. As a producer, I got so much comfort working with him. He’s a team player who is always standing by his team, and as an actor, he is so on the ball. He’s so focused and engrossed in his shot… I called his father, Nagarjuna, and mother, Lakshmi, and told them ‘you two have raised Chay so well. You should be really proud as parents. He is such a wonderful human being.'”

Chaitanya shared a hug with Aamir, Advait, and Kiran Rao as he wrapped up the filming of his part in Laal Singh Chaddha. Toward the end of the video, he told someone, “I am playing my grandfather,” as he discussed some scene that is not part of the original Forrest Gump film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.