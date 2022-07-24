Actor Prakruti Mishra reacts to online assault by co-star’s wife

Prakruti Mishra is known for her work in Odia films and Hindi television.

The wife of co-star Babushaan Mohanty is said to have hit her because she thought they were having an affair.

Prakruti Mishra is an Indian actress known for her work in Odia films and Hindi television. She has received the National Film Award for Best Actress for Hello Arsi.

On Sunday, a video of actor Prakruti Mishra getting beat up in the streets of Bhubaneswar was posted online, and Mishra took to Instagram to say something about it. The wife of Prakruti’s co-star Babushaan Mohanty is said to have hit her because she thought the two actors were having an affair.

She mentioned, “Every story has two sides. Unfortunately, we are living in such a society where people blame women before listening anything. Me and my co-star Babushaan were heading for Chennai to attend an event being organised by Utkal Association. During the period, Babushaan’s wife along with some goons started heckling the actor and assaulted me physically and mentally.”

She wrote, “Working out on Women Empowerment For this Society is Subject to “the Ground Breaking” reality of facing the real harassment, do they know I have a Larger goal towards changing the dogma I think it empowers me to work more for it! I think I’m not yet done with my work, and I need to do more to finally achieve my goal Women Empowerment.”

