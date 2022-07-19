Adnan Sami delete all posts from Instagram with cryptic video about Alvida

Recent images from Adnan Sami’s Maldivian holiday with wife Roya and daughter Medina have the internet in awe.

But his most recent Instagram action has alarmed his admirers.

The musician has removed all of his social media accounts and uploaded a mysterious video announcing “Alvida.”

Advertisement

Recent images from Adnan Sami Maldivian holiday with wife Roya and daughter Medina have the internet in awe. The well-known singer’s weight loss makeover blew up the internet. But his most recent Instagram action has alarmed his admirers.

Also Read Singer Adnan Sami receives Indian National Award Acclaimed Bollywood singer, Adnan Sami has been honoured with the Padma Shri,...

The musician has removed all of his social media accounts and uploaded a mysterious video announcing “Alvida.”

See his video Alvida here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

Adnan Sami’s decision has been questioned by his followers. Are you okay sir? another user inquired in response to the question “What happened Adnan sir?” It’s interesting to think that this might possibly be a publicity stunt for his brand-new song, “Alvida.”

Adnan Sami received the prestigious Padma Shri last year, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. At a ceremony conducted in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in attendance, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Adnan with the honour.

Also Read Adnan Sami shares pics from Maldives This time, Adnan Sami is making headlines for an entirely unique reason....

Advertisement

Reacting to the honour, Adnan Sami had then told ANI, “Sometimes you don’t have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It’s not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I’ll try to carry out well.” Adnan had applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and officially became a citizen of the country in 2016. He has to his credit hits like ‘Lift Kara De’, ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Mila’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ to name a few.