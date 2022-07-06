Aishwarya Rai Ponniyin Selvan’s poster stuns fans

Madras Talkies tweeted the poster. “Vengeance is gorgeous!”.

The new Ponniyin Selvan poster with Aishwarya Rai on it came out on Wednesday. “Vengeance has a beautiful face,” says the text on the poster. In the movie, she is the queen of Pazhuvoor.

The poster was tweeted by Madras Talkies. “Revenge is so beautiful!” Meet Nandini, queen of Pazhuvoor! She plays both Nandini and Mandakini Devi. After the movie came out, fans praised the actor.

The comments on the post were full of fire and heart emoticons. One user said, “Mani Ratnam and SLB know how to make the best use of Aishwarya beauty and acting skills.”

“Just speechless,” said someone else. “Aishwarya did a great job,” said another fan.

Check out the poster below:

Advertisement Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/P4q5jdqHhI — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 6, 2022

The first poster for Ponniyin Selvan came out in 2020. On the poster was a sword with a golden handle. It had the symbol of the Chola kingdom and the words “Beginning of the Golden Age” on it. The first look at Aishwarya was shown in March.

People questioned Mani Ratnam’s morals when it was said that Vairamuthu had joined Ponniyin Selvan in 2021. Chinmayi said he was sexually harassing her because he signed the famous poet.

The movie was directed by Ravi Varman and had music by AR Rahman. Sreekar Prasad did the editing, and Thota Tharani did the layout. The movie’s lines were written by Jeyamohan. The script was written by Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam.

Ponniyin Selvan opens September 30.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress and the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. Primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films.

