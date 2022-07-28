The song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan is now out.

The song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan is now out. It sounds like the song Tere Naam by Salman Khan, which was a big hit.

Akshay Kumar put out a new song from his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. The song, called “Dhaagon Se Baandhaa,” tells how Akshay Kumar feels when his sister gets married. It also shows how Akshay has been involved with his sisters since they were young.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal sing Dhaagon Se Baandhaa. Himesh Reshammiya wrote the music, and Irshad Kamil wrote the words. With throwbacks from their childhood days, the song begins with Akshay’s sister’s wedding, an emotional moment for the family. It shows that Akshay does everything he can to make his sisters happy. It also shows how they honour Raksha Bandhan.

Jitna yeh bhai-behene ladte hai usse kai zyada ek dusre se pyaar bhi karte hai! ♥️#DhaagonSeBaandhaa song from #RakshaBandhan is out, tune in now. 🔗- https://t.co/dSb1fZF2Z5#ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/0ox67oziu2 Advertisement — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 28, 2022

Fans were moved by how close Akshay was to his sisters, and many also noticed that the song was similar to Salman Khan’s hit song Tere Naam. “This movie’s music is on a different level. I liked it. From 0:30 to 0:50, the signature tune made me think of the song Tere Naam. Himesh gets ideas from the music he has already made,” a fan wrote in the YouTube comments section. “The first music I heard took me back to Tere Naam,” said another. Someone else said, “Music Vibe in Tere Naam.”

Raksha Bandhan is a movie directed by Aanand L. Rao and starring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay. In the movie, Akshay’s sisters will be played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. Seema Pahwa acts as a matchmaker in it.

The movie will come out on August 11, 2022. It will go up against Aamir Khan’s long-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Akshay said at an event, in response to the competition at the box office, “It’s not a clash; it’s just two big movies coming together. It’s a big date. Because of Covid, there has been a delay, and it’s normal for plans to clash. I wouldn’t say we’re fighting, because we’re both trying to get our movie out to people. I hope that both movies do well at the box office.

